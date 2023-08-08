Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will see Carlos Carrasco starting for the New York Mets in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 13th in MLB play with 135 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago is 11th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.257).

Chicago has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (576 total runs).

The Cubs are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Cubs strike out 9.0 times per game to rank 21st in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago's 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.289).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (6-6 with a 5.36 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.

In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Taillon is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Taillon is aiming for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Reds W 5-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves L 8-0 Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets - Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away - José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Drew Smyly Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Jameson Taillon Touki Toussaint

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.