How to Watch the Cubs vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will see Carlos Carrasco starting for the New York Mets in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 13th in MLB play with 135 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Chicago is 11th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.257).
- Chicago has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (576 total runs).
- The Cubs are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.
- The Cubs strike out 9.0 times per game to rank 21st in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago's 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.289).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jameson Taillon (6-6 with a 5.36 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Taillon is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this game.
- Taillon is aiming for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per appearance on the mound.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2023
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luke Weaver
|8/4/2023
|Braves
|L 8-0
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Max Fried
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Touki Toussaint
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
