Tuesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (58-55) and the New York Mets (51-61) clashing at Citi Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 8.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (6-6) versus the Mets and Carlos Carrasco (3-6).

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have won 31, or 58.5%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Chicago has won 16 of its 25 games, or 64%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Chicago has scored 576 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule