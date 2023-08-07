The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .246 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this season (47 of 90), with more than one hit 18 times (20.0%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (8.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has an RBI in 21 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 50 .233 AVG .254 .292 OBP .332 .350 SLG .385 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 23 26/8 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings