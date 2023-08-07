The New York Yankees (58-54) will look to Gleyber Torres, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Chicago White Sox (45-68) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (10-2, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (4-5, 4.61 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (10-2, 2.64 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (4-5, 4.61 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.61 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Over 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.61 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.

Cease enters the game with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Cease heads into this matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (10-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 2.64, a 4.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.040.

He's going for his seventh straight quality start.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks first, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.