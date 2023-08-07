Gleyber Torres and Luis Robert are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Robert Stats

Robert has 113 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 23 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.324/.558 on the season.

Robert has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2 at Guardians Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 97 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 59 runs.

He has a .250/.317/.430 slash line on the season.

Vaughn enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Cole Stats

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (10-2) will make his 24th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks first, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 8 2 at Orioles Jul. 28 7.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 6.1 5 2 2 10 1 at Rockies Jul. 16 6.0 2 1 1 11 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 7.1 5 3 3 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dylan Cease's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torres Stats

Torres has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 43 walks and 48 RBI (113 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.335/.450 so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 6 3-for-4 3 1 2 7 0 vs. Astros Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 1

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 44 walks and 43 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .277/.402/.624 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.