Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (58-54) will visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (45-68) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, August 7, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog White Sox have +135 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (10-2, 2.64 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (4-5, 4.61 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the White Sox's game versus the Yankees but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the White Sox (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to defeat the Yankees with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Luis Robert hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 39 out of the 66 games, or 59.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 19-5 (winning 79.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have come away with 25 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 5-13 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Tim Anderson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+325) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+325)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.