How to Watch the White Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are ready for a matchup with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 124 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 464 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.62 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.377 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Cease (4-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in 1 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 23 starts this season.
- Cease has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-1
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Dane Dunning
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Max Scherzer
|8/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Logan Allen
|8/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-4
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/6/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Xzavion Curry
|8/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Gerrit Cole
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Severino
|8/11/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Corbin Burnes
|8/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Freddy Peralta
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.