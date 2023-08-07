The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.396) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 75 of 103 games this season (72.8%), including 34 multi-hit games (33.0%).

In 7.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has an RBI in 34 of 103 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 46 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 46 .293 AVG .251 .355 OBP .302 .430 SLG .354 19 XBH 14 6 HR 2 35 RBI 23 32/18 K/BB 30/12 15 SB 10

Mets Pitching Rankings