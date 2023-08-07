Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .279.
- Madrigal has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 57 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in one of 57 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.6% of his games this year, Madrigal has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season (20 of 57), with two or more runs five times (8.8%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|24
|.280
|AVG
|.278
|.347
|OBP
|.333
|.364
|SLG
|.361
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|11
|10/5
|K/BB
|7/4
|4
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (7-6 with a 3.25 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.25 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
