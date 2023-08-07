Looking for Monday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Gerrit Cole drawing the start for the Yankees, and Dylan Cease taking the mound for White Sox.

Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the docket for August 7.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (6-4) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo (4-5) when the clubs face off on Monday.

LAD: Gonsolin SD: Lugo 17 (87.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (89 IP) 4.11 ERA 3.54 7.3 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -135

-135 LAD Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Padres

Marlins at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Brandon Williamson (3-2) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

MIA: Pérez CIN: Williamson 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 14 (68.2 IP) - ERA 4.72 - K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Reds

MIA Odds to Win: -140

-140 CIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Marlins at Reds

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (6-6) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Joey Wentz (2-9) for the game between the teams on Monday.

MIN: Lopez DET: Wentz 22 (134.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (76.1 IP) 4.01 ERA 6.37 11.0 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers

MIN Odds to Win: -165

-165 DET Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Twins at Tigers

Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-6) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will give the start to Ranger Suarez (2-5) when the clubs play on Monday.

WSH: Williams PHI: Suarez 22 (108.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (85.1 IP) 4.72 ERA 4.01 6.5 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Nationals at Phillies

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Braves at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (12-3) to the hill as they face the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Osvaldo Bido (2-2) when the teams meet on Monday.

ATL: Strider PIT: Bido 22 (129.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (33 IP) 3.68 ERA 5.18 14.4 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Braves at Pirates

ATL Odds to Win: -300

-300 PIT Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Pirates

Blue Jays at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Gavin Williams (1-3) when the clubs face off on Monday.

TOR: Ryu CLE: Williams 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 8 (42.2 IP) 7.20 ERA 3.37 5.4 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Guardians

TOR Odds to Win: -130

-130 CLE Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Blue Jays at Guardians

Royals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (3-3) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with Brayan Bello (8-6) when the clubs meet Monday.

KC: Ragans BOS: Bello 19 (35.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (102 IP) 4.33 ERA 3.79 8.9 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Royals at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -200

-200 KC Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Red Sox

Cubs at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (8-7) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will give the start to Kodai Senga (7-6) when the teams play Monday.

CHC: Smyly NYM: Senga 22 (112.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (110.2 IP) 4.95 ERA 3.25 8.3 K/9 11.1

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cubs at Mets

Rockies at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (2-2) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will give the start to Freddy Peralta (7-8) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.

COL: Lambert MIL: Peralta 18 (49.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (115 IP) 5.07 ERA 4.38 7.8 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rockies at Brewers

Yankees at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Cole (10-2) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Cease (4-5) when the teams play Monday.

NYY: Cole CHW: Cease 23 (143.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (121 IP) 2.64 ERA 4.61 9.9 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Yankees at White Sox

NYY Odds to Win: -165

-165 CHW Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Yankees at White Sox

Giants at Angels Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (9-9) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (6-8) when the clubs face off on Monday.

SF: Webb LAA: Sandoval 23 (148.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (103 IP) 3.63 ERA 4.19 8.8 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Giants at Angels

SF Odds to Win: -120

-120 LAA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Giants at Angels

Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-4) to the hill as they play the Athletics, who will look to Ken Waldichuk (2-7) when the clubs meet on Monday.

TEX: Dunning OAK: Waldichuk 24 (114.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (88.1 IP) 3.22 ERA 6.52 6.2 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Athletics

TEX Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rangers at Athletics

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.