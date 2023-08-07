On Monday, Elvis Andrus (hitting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.

In 51.4% of his games this year (38 of 74), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 4.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Andrus has driven in a run in 14 games this year (18.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 23.0% of his games this season (17 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 41 .257 AVG .197 .333 OBP .263 .324 SLG .314 5 XBH 11 1 HR 2 11 RBI 14 22/11 K/BB 25/10 4 SB 4

