On Monday, Dansby Swanson (.694 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .264.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 62 of 98 games this year (63.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (27.6%).

He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.

Swanson has driven home a run in 36 games this year (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 40 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .285 AVG .240 .350 OBP .344 .500 SLG .408 22 XBH 15 10 HR 7 35 RBI 20 50/19 K/BB 55/27 1 SB 3

