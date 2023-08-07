Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Dansby Swanson (.694 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .264.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 62 of 98 games this year (63.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (27.6%).
- He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- Swanson has driven home a run in 36 games this year (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 40 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.285
|AVG
|.240
|.350
|OBP
|.344
|.500
|SLG
|.408
|22
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|20
|50/19
|K/BB
|55/27
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.25 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .214 batting average against him.
