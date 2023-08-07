Player prop betting options for Francisco Lindor, Nico Hoerner and others are available in the New York Mets-Chicago Cubs matchup at Citi Field on Monday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 120 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 30 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashing .275/.331/.396 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 100 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 27 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .326/.378/.547 so far this year.

Bellinger takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .389 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has collected 100 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .241/.328/.470 on the year.

Lindor will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 at Royals Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 84 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 39 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .220/.312/.503 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

