Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (50-61) will host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (58-54) at Citi Field on Monday, August 7, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Cubs vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (7-6, 3.25 ERA) vs Drew Smyly - CHC (8-7, 4.95 ERA)

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 37, or 54.4%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mets have a 37-31 record (winning 54.4% of their games).

New York has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (43.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Cubs have won 20 of 45 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+270) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

