How to Watch the Cubs vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will look to knock off Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Monday at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.
Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 135 home runs.
- Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 574 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Chicago has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.283 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (8-7) for his 21st start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- In 20 starts, Smyly has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Reds
|W 16-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/3/2023
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luke Weaver
|8/4/2023
|Braves
|L 8-0
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Max Fried
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
