Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will look to knock off Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Monday at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 135 home runs.

Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 574 total runs this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.283 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (8-7) for his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 20 starts, Smyly has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has made 22 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Reds W 16-6 Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds W 5-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves L 8-0 Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets - Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets - Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away - José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Drew Smyly Hyun-Jin Ryu

