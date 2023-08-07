Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .326 with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks.
- Bellinger is batting .471 during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 62 of 81 games this year (76.5%), including multiple hits 28 times (34.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (18.5%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 43.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|36
|.335
|AVG
|.314
|.386
|OBP
|.368
|.576
|SLG
|.511
|23
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|20
|28/14
|K/BB
|24/13
|11
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.25 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .214 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.