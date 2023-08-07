Currently the Chicago Bears are 18th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6000.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

Last season, 10 Bears games went over the point total.

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago struggled on both sides of the ball last year.

Last season the Bears won only two games at home and once on the road.

When favored, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.

In their division, the Bears lost every game (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields passed for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Also, Fields ran for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Panthers.

On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (53.8 per game).

Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

As a key defensive contributor, T.J. Edwards collected 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games for the Eagles last year.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

