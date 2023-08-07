Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn -- batting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .250 with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
- Vaughn is batting .294 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 73 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has homered in 14 games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Vaughn has an RBI in 39 of 103 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|54
|.256
|AVG
|.245
|.333
|OBP
|.303
|.478
|SLG
|.389
|20
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|4
|29
|RBI
|30
|32/15
|K/BB
|56/14
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.64), third in WHIP (1.040), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
