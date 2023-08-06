Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal, with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .246 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Grandal has recorded a hit in 46 of 89 games this year (51.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (20.2%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (9.0%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 23.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (24.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|49
|.233
|AVG
|.255
|.292
|OBP
|.333
|.350
|SLG
|.388
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|23
|26/8
|K/BB
|46/19
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while giving up two hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
