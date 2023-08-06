Sunday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (54-57) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (44-68) at 12:05 PM (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Guardians, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Xzavion Curry (3-1) for the Guardians and Jesse Scholtens (1-4) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a runline.

The White Sox have come away with 24 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won nine of 34 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (459 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule