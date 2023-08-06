Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .244.
  • Anderson has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 87 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 28 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 49
.221 AVG .260
.250 OBP .309
.275 SLG .304
5 XBH 9
1 HR 0
9 RBI 10
32/6 K/BB 47/14
2 SB 9

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, one per game).
  • Curry (3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while giving up two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 2.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
