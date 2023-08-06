Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Read More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .244.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 87 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 28 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 49 .221 AVG .260 .250 OBP .309 .275 SLG .304 5 XBH 9 1 HR 0 9 RBI 10 32/6 K/BB 47/14 2 SB 9

Guardians Pitching Rankings