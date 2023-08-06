Ahead of a game against the Dallas Wings (15-12), the Chicago Sky (11-15) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 6 at College Park Center.

The Sky will seek another victory over the Wings following a 104-89 win on Friday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Sky vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX

ESPN3 and BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams is putting up a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. And she is delivering 10.2 points and 6.0 rebounds, making 42.9% of her shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range (third in WNBA), with 1.2 triples per game.

Kahleah Copper is posting team highs in points (19.1 per game) and assists (1.9). And she is delivering 4.5 rebounds, making 46.1% of her shots from the field and 43.1% from 3-point range (sixth in league), with 1.8 treys per contest.

Alanna Smith is the Sky's top rebounder (6.7 per game), and she contributes 9.9 points and 1.7 assists.

The Sky get 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Marina Mabrey.

Elizabeth Williams gets the Sky 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. She also posts 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (third in league).

Sky vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -8.5 164.5

