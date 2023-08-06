Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Sunday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Charlie Morton toeing the rubber for the Braves, and Justin Steele getting the nod for the Cubs.

Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the docket for August 6.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-4) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Xzavion Curry (3-1) when the teams face off on Sunday.

CHW: Scholtens CLE: Curry 17 (44 IP) Games/IP 28 (59 IP) 3.07 ERA 2.90 5.9 K/9 6.3

Live Stream White Sox at Guardians

Astros at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Jose Urquidy (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Yankees, who will counter with Carlos Rodon (1-4) for the game between the teams Sunday.

HOU: Urquidy NYY: Rodon 6 (27.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (24.1 IP) 5.20 ERA 6.29 7.5 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Astros at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -115

-115 HOU Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Astros at Yankees

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Royals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-11) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (12-4) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

KC: Greinke PHI: Walker 21 (106.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (119.2 IP) 4.98 ERA 3.99 5.8 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Royals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -225

-225 KC Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Phillies

Mets at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (0-2) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will give the start to Kyle Bradish (7-6) when the clubs meet Sunday.

NYM: Quintana BAL: Bradish 3 (17.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (111 IP) 3.57 ERA 3.32 5.1 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Mets at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -165

-165 NYM Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Orioles

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (10-6) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with Brennan Bernardino (1-1) when the teams play Sunday.

TOR: Bassitt BOS: Bernardino 23 (132.2 IP) Games/IP 33 (36.1 IP) 4.00 ERA 2.72 8.5 K/9 10.4

Live Stream Blue Jays at Red Sox

Nationals at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will give the start to Lyon Richardson (0-0) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

WSH: Irvin CIN: Richardson 16 (79.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.97 ERA - 7.0 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -160

-160 WSH Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 11 runs

11 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Nationals at Reds

Rays at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (5-3) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Matt Manning (3-3) when the teams face off on Sunday.

TB: Glasnow DET: Manning 12 (68.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (47.2 IP) 3.15 ERA 4.34 12.6 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Rays at Tigers

TB Odds to Win: -200

-200 DET Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rays at Tigers

Diamondbacks at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (11-5) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will look to Dallas Keuchel (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

ARI: Gallen MIN: Keuchel 23 (142.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.41 ERA - 9.4 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Twins

ARI Odds to Win: -150

-150 MIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Twins

Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (5-11) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will look to Brandon Woodruff (1-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

PIT: Oviedo MIL: Woodruff 22 (124.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (11.1 IP) 4.42 ERA 0.79 8.0 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -210

-210 PIT Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Pirates at Brewers

Rockies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (8-8) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Zack Thompson (2-3) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

COL: Gomber STL: Thompson 22 (114 IP) Games/IP 15 (17 IP) 5.68 ERA 4.76 6.1 K/9 11.1

Live Stream Rockies at Cardinals

Braves at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Morton (10-9) to the hill as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Steele (12-3) when the teams play on Sunday.

ATL: Morton CHC: Steele 21 (119.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (115.2 IP) 3.62 ERA 3.03 9.7 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Braves at Cubs

ATL Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Cubs

Marlins at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (4-9) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will look to Andrew Heaney (8-6) when the clubs face off Sunday.

MIA: Alcantara TEX: Heaney 22 (143.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (107.1 IP) 4.27 ERA 4.36 7.4 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Marlins at Rangers

Giants at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Luis Medina (3-8) for the game between the teams Sunday.

SF: Cobb OAK: Medina 20 (112 IP) Games/IP 15 (75.2 IP) 3.05 ERA 5.35 8.4 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Giants at Athletics

SF Odds to Win: -200

-200 OAK Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Giants at Athletics

Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will look to Chase Silseth (3-1) when the teams meet on Sunday.

SEA: Miller LAA: Silseth 15 (80.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (29.1 IP) 4.35 ERA 3.99 8.4 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -115

-115 SEA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mariners at Angels

Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (7-9) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Rich Hill (7-10) when the teams meet on Sunday.

LAD: Lynn SD: Hill 22 (126.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (119 IP) 6.32 ERA 4.84 10.7 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Padres

LAD Odds to Win: -120

-120 SD Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Padres

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.