Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Braves on August 6, 2023
The Atlanta Braves visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Nico Hoerner and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cubs vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 29 walks and 58 RBI (120 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He's slashed .276/.331/.399 so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|1-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 1
|3-for-6
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 98 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 26 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .322/.374/.543 so far this year.
- Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 1
|3-for-6
|3
|1
|3
|6
|1
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Morton Stats
- Charlie Morton (10-9) will take the mound for the Braves, his 22nd start of the season.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- In 21 starts, Morton has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
- The 39-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 26th, 1.425 WHIP ranks 56th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|3
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|3.2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|5.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 147 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 58 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 52 bases.
- He's slashing .341/.423/.587 so far this year.
- Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|4
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 107 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs, 67 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .262/.367/.599 so far this season.
- Olson enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, six walks and six RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.