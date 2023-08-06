Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (70-38) will visit Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (57-54) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, August 6, with a start time of 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +105. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-9, 3.62 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (12-3, 3.03 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Cubs and Braves game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 95 times and won 62, or 65.3%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 58-27 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (68.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Cubs have come away with 22 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.