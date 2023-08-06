Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Sunday at Wrigley Field against Charlie Morton, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .422 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 568.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cubs rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.281 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Justin Steele (12-3) for his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 20 starts this season.

Steele has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Reds W 20-9 Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds W 16-6 Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds W 5-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves L 8-0 Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves - Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets - Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets - Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away - José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt

