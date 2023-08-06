Sunday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (57-54) and the Atlanta Braves (70-38) facing off at Wrigley Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on August 6.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (10-9) against the Cubs and Justin Steele (12-3).

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Braves 4.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won 15 of 36 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (568 total).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule