Andrew Vaughn -- batting .289 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .249 with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

In 72 of 102 games this year (70.6%) Vaughn has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).

He has homered in 14 games this year (13.7%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this season (39 of 102), with more than one RBI 14 times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .256 AVG .243 .333 OBP .301 .478 SLG .388 20 XBH 20 10 HR 4 29 RBI 30 32/15 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 0

