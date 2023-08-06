Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn -- batting .289 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .249 with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 72 of 102 games this year (70.6%) Vaughn has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
- He has homered in 14 games this year (13.7%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this season (39 of 102), with more than one RBI 14 times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 40 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.256
|AVG
|.243
|.333
|OBP
|.301
|.478
|SLG
|.388
|20
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|4
|29
|RBI
|30
|32/15
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, one per game).
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 2.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
