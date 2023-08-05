Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .245.
  • Grandal has gotten a hit in 45 of 88 games this season (51.1%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (20.5%).
  • In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23.9% of his games this season, Grandal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 48
.233 AVG .253
.292 OBP .330
.350 SLG .389
8 XBH 12
3 HR 5
7 RBI 23
26/8 K/BB 45/18
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
  • Syndergaard (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.68 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.68, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
