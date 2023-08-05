Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Yan Gomes (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .277 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has driven home a run in 31 games this season (41.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.281
|AVG
|.273
|.314
|OBP
|.318
|.445
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|21
|28/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (8-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks eighth, 1.192 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 57th.
