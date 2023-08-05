On Saturday, Yan Gomes (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .277 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has driven home a run in 31 games this season (41.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .281 AVG .273 .314 OBP .318 .445 SLG .446 11 XBH 11 4 HR 5 22 RBI 21 28/6 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings