The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 120 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .384 this season.

The White Sox's .236 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 452 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.381 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech (4-10) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has earned a quality start five times in 20 starts this season.

Kopech will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jesse Scholtens Andrew Heaney 8/2/2023 Rangers L 11-1 Away Dylan Cease Dane Dunning 8/3/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Noah Syndergaard 8/6/2023 Guardians - Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees - Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees - Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees - Home Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 8/11/2023 Brewers - Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes

