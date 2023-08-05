How to Watch the White Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 120 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .384 this season.
- The White Sox's .236 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 452 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.381 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Kopech (4-10) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 20 starts this season.
- Kopech will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-0
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/1/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Andrew Heaney
|8/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-1
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Dane Dunning
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Max Scherzer
|8/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Logan Allen
|8/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Xzavion Curry
|8/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Gerrit Cole
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Severino
|8/11/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Corbin Burnes
