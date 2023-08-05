Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala (.179 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has three doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .155.
- Zavala has picked up a hit in 32.8% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 8.6% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17.2% of his games this season, Zavala has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.171
|AVG
|.143
|.234
|OBP
|.186
|.186
|SLG
|.396
|1
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|7
|3
|RBI
|13
|26/6
|K/BB
|42/4
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.68 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 6.68 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .299 to his opponents.
