The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .533 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .292 with one homer.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 74.3% of his games this season (75 of 101), with at least two hits 34 times (33.7%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (7.9%), homering in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has an RBI in 34 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 44.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (14.9%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 46 .302 AVG .251 .357 OBP .302 .443 SLG .354 19 XBH 14 6 HR 2 35 RBI 23 29/16 K/BB 30/12 14 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings