Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .281 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Madrigal has recorded a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.8%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Madrigal has had an RBI in 13 games this season (23.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.1%).
- In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|.283
|AVG
|.278
|.355
|OBP
|.333
|.374
|SLG
|.361
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|11
|9/5
|K/BB
|7/4
|4
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks eighth, 1.192 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
