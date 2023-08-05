Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 110 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .549.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- In 73 of 107 games this season (68.2%) Robert has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).
- In 27 games this season, he has homered (25.2%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Robert has had an RBI in 39 games this year (36.4%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 52 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.267
|AVG
|.267
|.324
|OBP
|.315
|.594
|SLG
|.511
|31
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|14
|29
|RBI
|31
|53/11
|K/BB
|80/11
|2
|SB
|10
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard (1-4 with a 6.68 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.68, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.