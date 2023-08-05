The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .206.

Andrus has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 72 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Andrus has an RBI in 12 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 72 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 39 .257 AVG .164 .333 OBP .238 .324 SLG .242 5 XBH 7 1 HR 1 11 RBI 10 22/11 K/BB 23/10 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings