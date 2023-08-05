On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Wrigley Field

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks while batting .263.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 61st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 60 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.4% of his games this year, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.5%.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .285 AVG .240 .349 OBP .344 .487 SLG .408 20 XBH 15 9 HR 7 31 RBI 20 49/18 K/BB 55/27 1 SB 3

