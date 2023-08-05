Cubs vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 5
Austin Riley brings a two-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (70-37) game against the Chicago Cubs (56-54) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday, at Wrigley Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-2) to the mound, while Javier Assad (1-2) will get the nod for the Cubs.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.24 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad
- Assad (1-2) starts for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has a 3.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .232 against him.
- He is trying to make his sixth straight appearance with no earned runs given up.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder
- The Braves will send Elder (8-2) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.18 and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in 21 games this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks eighth, 1.192 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 57th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.