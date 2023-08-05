Ian Happ and Matt Olson take the field when the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves meet on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 132 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Chicago is 10th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank seventh in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 560.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.

The Cubs rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.17 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.275 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad will get the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing one hit.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to six.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds W 20-9 Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds W 16-6 Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds W 5-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves L 8-0 Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves - Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves - Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets - Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets - Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away - José Berríos

