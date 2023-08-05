How to Watch the Cubs vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Ian Happ and Matt Olson take the field when the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves meet on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 132 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- Chicago is 10th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs rank seventh in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 560.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.
- The Cubs rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.17 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.275 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad will get the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing one hit.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to six.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Andrew Abbott
|8/1/2023
|Reds
|W 20-9
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Ben Lively
|8/2/2023
|Reds
|W 16-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/3/2023
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luke Weaver
|8/4/2023
|Braves
|L 8-0
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Max Fried
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|José Berríos
