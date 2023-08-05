The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs will play on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Nico Hoerner among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Braves have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +125.

Cubs vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -150 +125 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have come away with 21 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 10-9 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 58 of its 110 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-28 26-26 22-27 34-27 36-38 20-16

