Cori Gauff vs. Liudmila Samsonova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
Cori Gauff will meet Liudmila Samsonova in the Citi Open semifinals on Saturday, August 5.
In this Semifinal match versus Samsonova (+110), Gauff is favored to win with -145 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Cori Gauff vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, August 5
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Cori Gauff vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Cori Gauff
|Liudmila Samsonova
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+220
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+400
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|31.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|20.0%
|51.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cori Gauff vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Gauff eliminated No. 15-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-1, 6-2.
- Samsonova won 6-4, 6-2 versus Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Through 56 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Gauff has played 20.0 games per match and won 55.4% of them.
- On hard courts, Gauff has played 38 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.1 games per match while winning 55.8% of games.
- Samsonova has played 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 20.9 games per match and winning 56.6% of those games.
- On hard courts, Samsonova has played 39 matches and averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
- Each time Gauff and Samsonova have matched up dating back to 2015 (two matches), Gauff has come out on top. The most recent meeting was a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory in the Round of 32 of the Credit One Charleston Open.
- In terms of sets, Gauff has secured four versus Samsonova (66.7%), while Samsonova has clinched two.
- Gauff has the advantage in 56 total games against Samsonova, capturing 34 of them.
- In two head-to-head matches, Gauff and Samsonova are averaging 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.