Christopher Morel and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Elder on August 5 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .273.

Morel has gotten a hit in 44 of 67 games this season (65.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.9%).

He has hit a home run in 25.4% of his games in 2023 (17 of 67), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (46.3%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (20.9%).

He has scored in 37 of 67 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .272 AVG .275 .316 OBP .356 .528 SLG .550 15 XBH 15 8 HR 9 31 RBI 21 48/9 K/BB 40/13 3 SB 1

