Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christopher Morel and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Elder on August 5 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .273.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 44 of 67 games this season (65.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.4% of his games in 2023 (17 of 67), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (46.3%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (20.9%).
- He has scored in 37 of 67 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.272
|AVG
|.275
|.316
|OBP
|.356
|.528
|SLG
|.550
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|21
|48/9
|K/BB
|40/13
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.18), 25th in WHIP (1.192), and 57th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
