Alex Smalley will be among those playing the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Alex Smalley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Smalley has shot below par on 13 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in two of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Smalley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five appearances, Smalley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Smalley has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 29 -6 278 0 20 3 4 $3M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Smalley's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 21st.

Smalley made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Smalley finished 13th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than average.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Smalley has played in the past year has been 157 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley was good on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 77th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which placed him in the 10th percentile among all competitors.

Smalley shot better than only 4% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Smalley recorded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Smalley recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.4).

Smalley had fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 4.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At that last outing, Smalley's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Smalley finished the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, less than the tournament average, 3.6.

On the six par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Smalley recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

