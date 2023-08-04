White Sox vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 4
The Cleveland Guardians (53-56) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago White Sox (43-67) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
The probable pitchers are Logan Allen (4-4) for the Guardians and Mike Clevinger (4-4) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (4-4, 3.70 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (4-4, 3.59 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.59 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
- Clevinger is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.
- Clevinger has 11 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.
- He is looking to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run intact.
Mike Clevinger vs. Guardians
- The opposing Guardians offense has the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.381) and ranks last in home runs hit (82) in all of MLB. They have a collective .250 batting average, and are 15th in the league with 931 total hits and 26th in MLB play scoring 446 runs.
- In 11 innings over two appearances against the Guardians this season, Clevinger has a 1.64 ERA and a 1.091 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .205.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Allen (4-4) for his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.70 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 15 games.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 15 starts this season.
- Allen will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Logan Allen vs. White Sox
- The White Sox have scored 450 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They have 886 hits, 20th in baseball, with 120 home runs (20th in the league).
- The left-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 22-for-72 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI in 17 2/3 innings this season.
