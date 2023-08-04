On Friday, August 4 at 7:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (53-56) host the Chicago White Sox (43-67) at Progressive Field in the series opener. Logan Allen will get the call for the Guardians, while Mike Clevinger will take the hill for the White Sox.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog White Sox have +135 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (4-4, 3.70 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (4-4, 3.59 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 32 out of the 55 games, or 58.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Guardians have an 11-8 record (winning 57.9% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (32.4%) in those games.

This year, the White Sox have won five of 18 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+175) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

