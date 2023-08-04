The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.348 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .147 with five home runs and 15 walks.

In seven of 37 games this season (18.9%), Thompson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Thompson has had at least one RBI in 13.5% of his games this season (five of 37), with two or more RBI three times (8.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 1 .143 AVG .000 .250 OBP .000 .400 SLG .000 3 XBH 0 3 HR 0 9 RBI 0 17/5 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings