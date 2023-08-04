Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .390 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Rangers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .245 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks.
- Anderson has had a hit in 51 of 85 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 25 times (29.4%).
- He has homered in one of 85 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (21.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (32.9%), including seven multi-run games (8.2%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|47
|.221
|AVG
|.263
|.250
|OBP
|.310
|.275
|SLG
|.303
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|10
|32/6
|K/BB
|45/13
|2
|SB
|9
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Allen (4-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
