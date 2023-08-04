The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .390 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Rangers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .245 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks.

Anderson has had a hit in 51 of 85 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 25 times (29.4%).

He has homered in one of 85 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (21.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 28 games this season (32.9%), including seven multi-run games (8.2%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 47 .221 AVG .263 .250 OBP .310 .275 SLG .303 5 XBH 8 1 HR 0 9 RBI 10 32/6 K/BB 45/13 2 SB 9

