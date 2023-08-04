Sky vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 4
The Chicago Sky (10-15) will lean on Kahleah Copper (ninth in WNBA, 18.8 points per game) to help them knock off Arike Ogunbowale (third in league, 21.8) and the Dallas Wings (15-11) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at College Park Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Wings matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sky vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-10)
|164.5
|-550
|+410
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Wings (-9.5)
|164.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Wings (-10.5)
|164.5
|-550
|+350
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Wings (-9.5)
|164.5
|-475
|+340
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sky vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings are 14-11-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky have won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Chicago has covered the spread four times this year (4-0 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 11 out of the Wings' 25 games this season have gone over the point total.
- So far this season, 11 out of the Sky's 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.