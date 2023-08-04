Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .402, fueled by 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .292 with one homer.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 74.3% of his games this year (75 of 101), with more than one hit 34 times (33.7%).

He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has driven home a run in 34 games this year (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 44.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (14.9%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 46 .302 AVG .251 .357 OBP .302 .443 SLG .354 19 XBH 14 6 HR 2 35 RBI 23 29/16 K/BB 30/12 14 SB 10

