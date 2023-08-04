Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .402, fueled by 33 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.
  • Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .292 with one homer.
  • Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 74.3% of his games this year (75 of 101), with more than one hit 34 times (33.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hoerner has driven home a run in 34 games this year (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • In 44.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (14.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 46
.302 AVG .251
.357 OBP .302
.443 SLG .354
19 XBH 14
6 HR 2
35 RBI 23
29/16 K/BB 30/12
14 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Fried (2-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.08 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday, May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In five games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.