Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .280 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Madrigal has had an RBI in 13 games this year (24.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.3%).

He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 24 .281 AVG .278 .349 OBP .333 .375 SLG .361 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 7 RBI 11 9/4 K/BB 7/4 4 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings